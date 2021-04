PHX MINERALS INC. To Announce Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results And Host Earnings Call On May 6, 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX," (NYSE: PHX), today announced it will release results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Thursday, May 6, 2021, following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. EDT on May 6, 2021. Management's discussion will be followed by a question and answer session with investors. To participate on the conference call, please dial 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international).

The news release will be available at www.phxmin.com in the "Investors" section. A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 and using the access code 40717.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota, New Mexico and Arkansas. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com.

