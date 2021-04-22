Citius Pharmaceuticals CEO Myron Holubiak Featured in Benzinga Interview

CRANFORD, N.J., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products with a focus on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products and stem cell therapy, today announced that Citius President and CEO, Myron Holubiak, was featured in an interview with Benzinga discussing the Company's product pipeline, the impact of Covid-19, and upcoming milestones.

The full video interview can be viewed on the Citius corporate website here.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. The Company's lead product candidate, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), is currently enrolling patients in a Phase III pivotal superiority trial. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Through its subsidiary, NoveCite, Inc., Citius is developing a novel proprietary stem cell treatment derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) for acute respiratory conditions, with a near-term focus on Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

