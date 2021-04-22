>
Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) President & CEO Jaume Pons Sold $962,421 of Shares

April 22, 2021 | About: ALXO +8.03%

President & CEO of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jaume Pons (insider trades) sold 16,700 shares of ALXO on 04/19/2021 at an average price of $57.63 a share. The total sale was $962,421.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc has a market cap of $2.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.660000 with and P/S ratio of 1392.44.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALXO stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $57.63. The price of the stock has increased by 8.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Medical Officer Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALXO stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $59.43. The price of the stock has increased by 5.43% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ALXO, click here

.

