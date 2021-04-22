BlackRock Announces Product Updates to Two iShares ETFs





Current







New







Fund Name







iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF







iShares Biotechnology ETF







Underlying











Index







Nasdaq Biotechnology Index







ICE Biotechnology Index







Investment











Objective







Seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of biotechnology and pharmaceutical equities listed on the NASDAQ.







Seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S.-listed equities in the biotechnology sector.









Current







New







Fund Name







iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF







iShares Semiconductor ETF







Underlying











Index







PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index







ICE Semiconductor Index







Investment











Objective







Seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities in the semiconductor sector.







Seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S.-listed equities in the semiconductor sector.





BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced product enhancements to two iShares ETFs as part of an ongoing process to periodically review its product lineup.No action is necessary for investors in the impacted ETFs and no capital gains distributions are currently expected as a result of the transition.Effective on or around June 21, 2021, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (Nasdaq: IBB) will seek to track the ICE Biotechnology Index. The fund will also undergo changes to its name and investment objective.Effective on or around June 21, 2021, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (Nasdaq: SOXX) will seek to track the ICE Semiconductor Index. The fund will also undergo changes to its name and investment objective.BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit [url="]www.blackrock.com%2Fcorporate[/url] | Twitter: [url="]%40blackrock[/url]iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $2.81 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.Funds that concentrate investments in specific industries, sectors, markets or asset classes may underperform or be more volatile than other industries, sectors, markets or asset classes than the general securities market.The iShares and BlackRock Funds are distributed by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, “BlackRock”).The iShares Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by ICE Data Services, LLC, or The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. None of these companies make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Funds. BlackRock Investments, LLC is not affiliated with the companies listed above.©2021 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved.andare trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

