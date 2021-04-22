>
BlackRock Announces Product Updates to Two iShares ETFs

April 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:BLK -2% NAS:IBB +0.06% NAS:SOXX -2.18%


BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced product enhancements to two iShares ETFs as part of an ongoing process to periodically review its product lineup.



No action is necessary for investors in the impacted ETFs and no capital gains distributions are currently expected as a result of the transition.



iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)



Effective on or around June 21, 2021, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (Nasdaq: IBB) will seek to track the ICE Biotechnology Index. The fund will also undergo changes to its name and investment objective.



Current



New



Fund Name



iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF



iShares Biotechnology ETF



Underlying





Index



Nasdaq Biotechnology Index



ICE Biotechnology Index



Investment





Objective



Seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of biotechnology and pharmaceutical equities listed on the NASDAQ.



Seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S.-listed equities in the biotechnology sector.



iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)



Effective on or around June 21, 2021, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (Nasdaq: SOXX) will seek to track the ICE Semiconductor Index. The fund will also undergo changes to its name and investment objective.



Current



New



Fund Name



iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF



iShares Semiconductor ETF



Underlying





Index



PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index



ICE Semiconductor Index



Investment





Objective



Seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities in the semiconductor sector.



Seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S.-listed equities in the semiconductor sector.



About BlackRock



BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit [url="]www.blackrock.com%2Fcorporate[/url] | Twitter: [url="]%40blackrock[/url]



About iShares



iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $2.81 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.



Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses which may be obtained by visiting [url="]www.iShares.com[/url] or [url="]www.blackrock.com[/url]. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.



Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.



Funds that concentrate investments in specific industries, sectors, markets or asset classes may underperform or be more volatile than other industries, sectors, markets or asset classes than the general securities market.



The iShares and BlackRock Funds are distributed by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, “BlackRock”).



The iShares Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by ICE Data Services, LLC, or The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. None of these companies make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Funds. BlackRock Investments, LLC is not affiliated with the companies listed above.



©2021 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved. iSHARES and BLACKROCK are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422006109/en/


