CI Global Asset Management Announces Confirmed Distribution and Final Valuation for Terminated CI First Asset ETF

Further to its announcement on April 15, 2021, [url="]CI+Global+Asset+Management[/url] (CI GAM) announces that CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF (the “Fund”) was terminated effective today. The units of the Fund were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on April 21, 2021, where it had traded under the ticker FLB.The confirmed income distribution of $0.0363 per unit will be paid in cash on April 26, 2021 to unitholders of record as of April 21, 2021 along with the proceeds from the liquidation of assets, less all liabilities and expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution.The Fund’s final net asset value of $19.7677 per unit will be distributed to holders on or about April 26, 2021, without any further action required by those holders.CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at [url="]www.ci.com[/url]. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of [url="]CI+Financial+Corp.[/url] (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $240.6 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422006117/en/