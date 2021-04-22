>
Insight Enterprises, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021

April 22, 2021



Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 prior to market open on Thursday, May 6, 2021 and will also host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations. The live webcast and replays of the conference call can be accessed at: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.insight.com%2F[/url].



To access the live conference call, please register in advance using this [url="]event+link.[/url] Upon registering, participants will receive dial-in information via email, as well as a unique registrant ID, event passcode, and detailed instructions regarding how to join the call.



About Insight



Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology SolutionsTM. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at [url="]www.insight.com[/url].

