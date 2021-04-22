>
Southern California Edison Declares Dividends

April 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:EIX -2.73%

The Board of Directors of Southern California Edison today declared the following dividends:

  • A quarterly dividend on the Series G preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.31875 per security on SCE Trust II’s 5.10% Trust Preference Securities.
  • A quarterly dividend on the Series H preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.359375 per security on SCE Trust III’s 5.75% Trust Preference Securities.
  • A quarterly dividend on the Series J preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.3359375 per security on SCE Trust IV’s 5.375% Trust Preference Securities.
  • A quarterly dividend on the Series K preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.340625 per security on SCE Trust V’s 5.45% Trust Preference Securities.
  • A quarterly dividend on the Series L preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.3125 per security on SCE Trust VI’s 5.00% Trust Preference Securities.

Each of these dividends is to be paid on June 15, 2021 to the applicable holders of record on June 14, 2021.

Additionally, the Board declared a semiannual dividend of $31.25 per share on the Series E preference stock, payable on August 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 2, 2021.

About Southern California Edison

An Edison International (NYSE: EIX) company, Southern California Edison is one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, serving a population of approximately 15 million via 5 million customer accounts in a 50,000-square-mile service area within Central, Coastal and Southern California.

