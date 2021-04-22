SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CNIG, PMBC, and JCS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTCQX: CNIG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTCQX: CNIG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Argo Infrastructure Partners, LP. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CNIG shareholders will receive only $24.75 in cash for each share of CNIG common stock that they hold. If you own CNIG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cnig/

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Banc of California, Inc. ("BANC"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PMBC shareholders will receive 0.5 shares of BANC stock for each share of PMBC common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $8.92 based upon BANC's April 21, 2021 closing price of $17.84. If you own PMBC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pmbc/

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Pineapple Energy, LLC ("Pineapple"). Under the terms of the agreement, JCS and Pineapple will combine through a reverse merger that will result in the combined company continuing to trade on the NASDAQ. JCS shareholders are expected to hold approximately 37% of the combined entity. If you own JCS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/jcs/

