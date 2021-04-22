Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sold $975,500 of Shares

CEO of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric J. Jr. Lindberg (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of GO on 04/21/2021 at an average price of $39.02 a share. The total sale was $975,500.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp has a market cap of $3.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.990000 with a P/E ratio of 36.10 and P/S ratio of 1.23.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of GO stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $36.98. The price of the stock has increased by 5.44% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Thomas F Herman sold 2,000 shares of GO stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $38.6. The price of the stock has increased by 1.01% since.

SVP, Chief Purchasing Officer Steven K. Wilson sold 21,430 shares of GO stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $38. The price of the stock has increased by 2.61% since.

See Remarks Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of GO stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $37.14. The price of the stock has increased by 4.98% since.

