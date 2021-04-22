Hallmark Capital Management Inc Buys CenterPoint Energy Inc, Alphabet Inc, General Mills Inc, Sells Ciena Corp, Evergy Inc, Vistra Corp

Wayne, NJ, based Investment company Hallmark Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys CenterPoint Energy Inc, Alphabet Inc, General Mills Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Ciena Corp, Evergy Inc, Vistra Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Hallmark Capital Management Inc owns 164 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CNP, GIS, GD, TXN, CDW, DUK, SLYV, ALK, NFLX, SPDW, TMO, VOO,

CNP, GIS, GD, TXN, CDW, DUK, SLYV, ALK, NFLX, SPDW, TMO, VOO, Added Positions: GOOGL, LMT, CVX, NEM, CACI, VZ, PPL, MRK, INGR, UPS, MSFT, PG, BMY, AMZN, PEG, DG, WPC, PFE, PEP, SSNC, DGX, MPW, LSI, IEFA, MCD, NTAP, PAYX, GILD, POR, CVS, PRU, ABBV, MAA, SDY, MET, QCOM, SON, KR, ZTS, AMAT, ADP, AVGOP.PFD, VTV, VWO, VOE, GPC, GSLC, HD, IBM, VYM, MTUM, TRV, JNJ, T, VOT, VBK, XLK, MA, PM, MSM, KMI, IVE, IVW, IVV, GOOG, ABT, XLI, GE, DIS, CMI, XLY, BX,

GOOGL, LMT, CVX, NEM, CACI, VZ, PPL, MRK, INGR, UPS, MSFT, PG, BMY, AMZN, PEG, DG, WPC, PFE, PEP, SSNC, DGX, MPW, LSI, IEFA, MCD, NTAP, PAYX, GILD, POR, CVS, PRU, ABBV, MAA, SDY, MET, QCOM, SON, KR, ZTS, AMAT, ADP, AVGOP.PFD, VTV, VWO, VOE, GPC, GSLC, HD, IBM, VYM, MTUM, TRV, JNJ, T, VOT, VBK, XLK, MA, PM, MSM, KMI, IVE, IVW, IVV, GOOG, ABT, XLI, GE, DIS, CMI, XLY, BX, Reduced Positions: CIEN, AAPL, AVGO, MCHP, TPR, LH, SPY, IWD, MS, CE, EBAY, ACN, HON, HUBB, FB, CMCSA, LKQ, CI, PGR, ANTM, ABC, IWF, PYPL, VLY, AIZ, IJS, RTX, VGT, HPQ, INTC, IJH, ETN, XOM, WM, BRK.B, BA, UNH, USB, XLC, SWK, DKS, EMR, PNC, FMC, FDX, MAS, LOW, XLF, GTBIF, XLV, IWM, HST,

CIEN, AAPL, AVGO, MCHP, TPR, LH, SPY, IWD, MS, CE, EBAY, ACN, HON, HUBB, FB, CMCSA, LKQ, CI, PGR, ANTM, ABC, IWF, PYPL, VLY, AIZ, IJS, RTX, VGT, HPQ, INTC, IJH, ETN, XOM, WM, BRK.B, BA, UNH, USB, XLC, SWK, DKS, EMR, PNC, FMC, FDX, MAS, LOW, XLF, GTBIF, XLV, IWM, HST, Sold Out: EVRG, VST, VIAC, AEP, KO, COP, UNP,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 336,180 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 120,761 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 455,420 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 151,935 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 50,063 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.33%

Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 809,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $62.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 59,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $184.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $185.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4. The stock is now traded at around $180.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $81.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 706.68%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2252.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 8,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 49,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PPL Corp by 31.99%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 109,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 36.85%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3309.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 52.17%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $131.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 77.27%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $102.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Ciena Corp by 96.73%. The sale prices were between $48.87 and $57.24, with an estimated average price of $53.85. The stock is now traded at around $53.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.53%. Hallmark Capital Management Inc still held 9,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 69.52%. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $155.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Hallmark Capital Management Inc still held 2,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 29.1%. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Hallmark Capital Management Inc still held 4,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.