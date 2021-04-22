>
Articles 

Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Freeport

April 22, 2021 | About: LMBS -0.02% FTCS -0.51% GSLC -0.71% MAT +0.14% VMBS -0.02% BOND +0.02% IVOL -0.14% IVV -0.89% SLV -1.98% IQLT -0.44% SCH +0%

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Cambridge Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Silver Trust, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, 3D Systems Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambridge Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Cambridge Advisors Inc. owns 155 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cambridge Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cambridge+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cambridge Advisors Inc.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 183,352 shares, 17.42% of the total portfolio.
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 544,987 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 541,548 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 59,710 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.78%
  5. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 232,575 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82%
New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 33,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $413.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $48.04 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $48.47. The stock is now traded at around $48.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 30.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 66,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8. The stock is now traded at around $73.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 56.84%. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mattel Inc (MAT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Mattel Inc by 87.56%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 48.47%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 31.02%. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.

Sold Out: 3D Systems Corp (DDD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in 3D Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $33.29.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86.

Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7.

Reduced: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar (DFEB)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced to a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar by 79.02%. The sale prices were between $32.18 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Cambridge Advisors Inc. still held 11,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 21.47%. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Cambridge Advisors Inc. still held 29,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 22.14%. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $141.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Cambridge Advisors Inc. still held 4,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cambridge Advisors Inc..

