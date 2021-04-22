Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Freeport

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Cambridge Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Silver Trust, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, 3D Systems Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambridge Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Cambridge Advisors Inc. owns 155 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IVOL, IVV, SLV, IQLT, BAX, HYLS, SCHV, SPDW,

IVOL, IVV, SLV, IQLT, BAX, HYLS, SCHV, SPDW, Added Positions: BND, LMBS, BNDX, VIG, FTCS, GSLC, ARKG, T, VMBS, MAT, VNQ, GILD, BOND, VCIT, IWF, VCSH, ARKW, CIBR, VNQI, FDN, FIXD, FBT, FTSL, FNDA, SCHO, SYLD, VZ, UNH, MCD, XOM, AMZN,

BND, LMBS, BNDX, VIG, FTCS, GSLC, ARKG, T, VMBS, MAT, VNQ, GILD, BOND, VCIT, IWF, VCSH, ARKW, CIBR, VNQI, FDN, FIXD, FBT, FTSL, FNDA, SCHO, SYLD, VZ, UNH, MCD, XOM, AMZN, Reduced Positions: DFEB, VTI, IJH, MSFT, VB, WBA, VWO, FTSM, AAPL, ADP, IBM, QQQ, SCHG, LQD, PHYS, FEI, QUAL, MDY, INTC, IWM, JPST, RSP, SCHP, ACN, VXUS, DIA, SBUX, PEP, CERN, EWJ, PHO, EMLP, RTX, SCHH, SIRI, ROP, FTEK,

DFEB, VTI, IJH, MSFT, VB, WBA, VWO, FTSM, AAPL, ADP, IBM, QQQ, SCHG, LQD, PHYS, FEI, QUAL, MDY, INTC, IWM, JPST, RSP, SCHP, ACN, VXUS, DIA, SBUX, PEP, CERN, EWJ, PHO, EMLP, RTX, SCHH, SIRI, ROP, FTEK, Sold Out: FCX, DDD, JNK, SCHZ,

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 183,352 shares, 17.42% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 544,987 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 541,548 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 59,710 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.78% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 232,575 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82%

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 33,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $413.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $48.04 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $48.47. The stock is now traded at around $48.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 30.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 66,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8. The stock is now traded at around $73.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 56.84%. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Mattel Inc by 87.56%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 48.47%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 31.02%. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in 3D Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $33.29.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced to a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar by 79.02%. The sale prices were between $32.18 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Cambridge Advisors Inc. still held 11,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 21.47%. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Cambridge Advisors Inc. still held 29,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 22.14%. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $141.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Cambridge Advisors Inc. still held 4,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.