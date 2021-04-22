Barber Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Investment company Barber Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barber Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Barber Financial Group, Inc. owns 138 stocks with a total value of $664 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IJJ, MDY, IWM, IJT, PCY, BWX, FEX, IOO, CCIV, VER, FCX, LB, TPR, IVZ, LOW, SIVB, LUV, HYG, GLTR, ZBRA, AAL, OKE, MGM, HSY, DISCA, AVY, PHX,

IJJ, MDY, IWM, IJT, PCY, BWX, FEX, IOO, CCIV, VER, FCX, LB, TPR, IVZ, LOW, SIVB, LUV, HYG, GLTR, ZBRA, AAL, OKE, MGM, HSY, DISCA, AVY, PHX, Added Positions: IJS, AGG, BND, MINT, IGIB, SPYV, FMB, STIP, MUB, BIL, GBF, ACWI, VXF, FB, F, DTE, IJR, IVV, PG, PEP, HYMB, IWF, COST, DIS, UNH, VNQ, T, MMM, CNC, COP, JNK, ITOT, GE, IBM, ORLY, ABBV,

IJS, AGG, BND, MINT, IGIB, SPYV, FMB, STIP, MUB, BIL, GBF, ACWI, VXF, FB, F, DTE, IJR, IVV, PG, PEP, HYMB, IWF, COST, DIS, UNH, VNQ, T, MMM, CNC, COP, JNK, ITOT, GE, IBM, ORLY, ABBV, Reduced Positions: QQQ, SPY, TLT, LQD, TIP, SPSM, USMV, IEF, VXUS, AOK, SPEM, MTUM, IPAC, SJNK, IEUR, PGX, DLS, FIXD, WMT, VB, USRT, GLD, FTSM, JNJ, BP, MSFT, ABT, GOOGL, BA, AAPL, HTA, NBB, V, SCZ, PFE, MCD, XOM, CERN,

QQQ, SPY, TLT, LQD, TIP, SPSM, USMV, IEF, VXUS, AOK, SPEM, MTUM, IPAC, SJNK, IEUR, PGX, DLS, FIXD, WMT, VB, USRT, GLD, FTSM, JNJ, BP, MSFT, ABT, GOOGL, BA, AAPL, HTA, NBB, V, SCZ, PFE, MCD, XOM, CERN, Sold Out: IYM, IJK, IVW, LMBS, TSLA, ACWV, SPYD, QUAL, TQQQ, 50AA, IQLT, GDX, NVDA, FVD, AXSM, GNPX, 5AH,

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 527,197 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5507.29% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 495,553 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 101,984 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 218,765 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (IJT) - 373,799 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. New Position

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $104.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.6%. The holding were 495,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $491.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.31%. The holding were 101,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.28%. The holding were 218,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $129.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.21%. The holding were 373,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.28 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $27.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 180,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The purchase prices were between $29.12 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 164,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5507.29%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $100.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.85%. The holding were 527,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1465.71%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 57,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 78.79%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 91.79%. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 32,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.67%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 74,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 80.57%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $98.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.98 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.