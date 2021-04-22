Barber Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Investment company Barber Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barber Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Barber Financial Group, Inc. owns 138 stocks with a total value of $664 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IJJ, MDY, IWM, IJT, PCY, BWX, FEX, IOO, CCIV, VER, FCX, LB, TPR, IVZ, LOW, SIVB, LUV, HYG, GLTR, ZBRA, AAL, OKE, MGM, HSY, DISCA, AVY, PHX,
- Added Positions: IJS, AGG, BND, MINT, IGIB, SPYV, FMB, STIP, MUB, BIL, GBF, ACWI, VXF, FB, F, DTE, IJR, IVV, PG, PEP, HYMB, IWF, COST, DIS, UNH, VNQ, T, MMM, CNC, COP, JNK, ITOT, GE, IBM, ORLY, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, SPY, TLT, LQD, TIP, SPSM, USMV, IEF, VXUS, AOK, SPEM, MTUM, IPAC, SJNK, IEUR, PGX, DLS, FIXD, WMT, VB, USRT, GLD, FTSM, JNJ, BP, MSFT, ABT, GOOGL, BA, AAPL, HTA, NBB, V, SCZ, PFE, MCD, XOM, CERN,
- Sold Out: IYM, IJK, IVW, LMBS, TSLA, ACWV, SPYD, QUAL, TQQQ, 50AA, IQLT, GDX, NVDA, FVD, AXSM, GNPX, 5AH,
For the details of Barber Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/barber+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Barber Financial Group, Inc.
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 527,197 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5507.29%
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 495,553 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 101,984 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 218,765 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ISHARES TRUST (IJT) - 373,799 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $104.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.6%. The holding were 495,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $491.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.31%. The holding were 101,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.28%. The holding were 218,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $129.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.21%. The holding were 373,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.28 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $27.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 180,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The purchase prices were between $29.12 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 164,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5507.29%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $100.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.85%. The holding were 527,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1465.71%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 57,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 78.79%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 91.79%. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 32,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.67%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 74,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 80.57%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $98.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.98 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $51.22.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.
Here is the complete portfolio of Barber Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Barber Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Barber Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Barber Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Barber Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying