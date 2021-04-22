John G Ullman & Associates Inc Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Teradata Corp, Albemarle Corp

Corning, NY, based Investment company John G Ullman & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, sells Abbott Laboratories, Teradata Corp, Albemarle Corp, Corteva Inc, Lindsay Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, John G Ullman & Associates Inc owns 153 stocks with a total value of $745 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMT, ZNGA, FISV, KBH, OTTR, VWO, CYD, EL, ITT, HLAN, ASTI, OU5A,

AMT, ZNGA, FISV, KBH, OTTR, VWO, CYD, EL, ITT, HLAN, ASTI, OU5A, Added Positions: VZ, HE, IBM, CSCO, AQN, ELAN, GSK, BKH, POR, T, AGX, D, XRX, SLB, PFE, GRC, OGE, VNM, FTS, NVS, LNT, FLS, HRNNF, NWE, NVDA, AEP, HAL, SO, RHHBY, AOS, CDUAF, ALE, MBCN, LH, NEE,

VZ, HE, IBM, CSCO, AQN, ELAN, GSK, BKH, POR, T, AGX, D, XRX, SLB, PFE, GRC, OGE, VNM, FTS, NVS, LNT, FLS, HRNNF, NWE, NVDA, AEP, HAL, SO, RHHBY, AOS, CDUAF, ALE, MBCN, LH, NEE, Reduced Positions: ABT, ALB, LNN, DGX, ACM, EMR, BRKS, GLW, MDU, MMM, BP, LITE, BMY, XOM, KRE, TSM, AMGN, AMSWA, INTC, MTSI, NXST, XRAY, HZNP, TMO, TEL, NJR, RDS.A, AQUA, JNJ, TMP, HON, ETN, IBB, AGCO, DAN, BRK.B, CACI, VAW, GVA, MSFT, HOLX, ALC, EWS, GOOG, XLU, AVGO, AGR, VMW, VOO, FEYE, IIVI, ASTE, CCK, ESBK, GE, IDA, TT, VIAV, MRK, PEG, WTS, PSX, WEC, IR, RBB, HD, EEFT, GM, DHR, DIS, BAX,

ABT, ALB, LNN, DGX, ACM, EMR, BRKS, GLW, MDU, MMM, BP, LITE, BMY, XOM, KRE, TSM, AMGN, AMSWA, INTC, MTSI, NXST, XRAY, HZNP, TMO, TEL, NJR, RDS.A, AQUA, JNJ, TMP, HON, ETN, IBB, AGCO, DAN, BRK.B, CACI, VAW, GVA, MSFT, HOLX, ALC, EWS, GOOG, XLU, AVGO, AGR, VMW, VOO, FEYE, IIVI, ASTE, CCK, ESBK, GE, IDA, TT, VIAV, MRK, PEG, WTS, PSX, WEC, IR, RBB, HD, EEFT, GM, DHR, DIS, BAX, Sold Out: TDC, CTVA, CNIG, CRUS, BSV, MU, VMC, BPRN, AEGN, VHT, AVLNF,

Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 403,364 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29% Corning Inc (GLW) - 619,278 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 396,121 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Intel Corp (INTC) - 381,716 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 648,727 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.82%

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $251.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 11,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in KB Home. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $41.35. The stock is now traded at around $47.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in Otter Tail Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.6 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.77. The stock is now traded at around $47.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 286.71%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 245,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc by 64.67%. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $44.69, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $42.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 319,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 33.13%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $141.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 156,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 30.57%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 402,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 73.80%. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $17.74, with an estimated average price of $16.52. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 663,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 55.09%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 420,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Teradata Corp. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $36.73.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $15.44 and $23.92, with an estimated average price of $22.81.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $73.85 and $101.35, with an estimated average price of $86.63.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.