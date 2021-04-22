>
Reinhart Partners, Inc. Buys FMC Corp, Curtiss-Wright Corp, Syneos Health Inc, Sells Signature Bank, Discovery Inc, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

April 22, 2021 | About: SYNH +0.86% AFG -0.79% MAXR +2.27% WTFC -1.59% MMI -1.33% ACC -1.2% FMC -1.22% CW -0.75% SEE -1.57% LNTH +1.44% BSV +0.04% DIS -0.19%

Mequon, WI, based Investment company Reinhart Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys FMC Corp, Curtiss-Wright Corp, Syneos Health Inc, Sealed Air Corp, Lantheus Holdings Inc, sells Signature Bank, Discovery Inc, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reinhart Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Reinhart Partners, Inc. owns 80 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of REINHART PARTNERS, INC.
  1. Amerco Inc (UHAL) - 117,225 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.49%
  2. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) - 55,763 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.38%
  3. Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 722,246 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
  4. Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 2,825,440 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.74%
  5. Insperity Inc (NSP) - 547,129 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.38%
New Purchase: FMC Corp (FMC)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77. The stock is now traded at around $113.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 157,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.79 and $123.92, with an estimated average price of $115.68. The stock is now traded at around $125.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 143,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $47.36, with an estimated average price of $44.69. The stock is now traded at around $48.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 286,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.17. The stock is now traded at around $21.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 486,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Syneos Health Inc by 77.93%. The purchase prices were between $67.36 and $80.76, with an estimated average price of $75.48. The stock is now traded at around $88.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 414,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in American Financial Group Inc by 59.35%. The purchase prices were between $79.44 and $118.5, with an estimated average price of $103.41. The stock is now traded at around $121.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 393,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc by 29.70%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 946,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Wintrust Financial Corp by 29.25%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $84.03, with an estimated average price of $71.42. The stock is now traded at around $74.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 474,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc by 28.50%. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $40.04, with an estimated average price of $36.82. The stock is now traded at around $36.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,032,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 52.46%. The purchase prices were between $40.6 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $45.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 483,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Sold Out: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $157.33 and $207.36, with an estimated average price of $178.86.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)