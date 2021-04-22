>
TMD Wealth Management, LLC Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, CarMax Inc, Dollar Tree Inc

April 22, 2021 | About: FIXD +0.08% IAU -0.58% IVOL -0.14% FNDF -0.7% FPX -0.51% CAPE -0.76% SCHM -0.3% MCD +0.3% KMX +0.09% DLTR -1.3% MELI -0.86%

Investment company TMD Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, iShares Gold Trust, sells ARK Innovation ETF, CarMax Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TMD Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, TMD Wealth Management, LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TMD Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tmd+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TMD Wealth Management, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 187,083 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.20%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 137,754 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
  3. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 745,608 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 395,404 shares, 12.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.78%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 155,907 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13%
New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

TMD Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.31%. The holding were 745,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

TMD Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 181,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

TMD Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.9 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $123.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 25,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE)

TMD Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD . The purchase prices were between $175.48 and $193.03, with an estimated average price of $184.51. The stock is now traded at around $199.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

TMD Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

TMD Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $232.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

TMD Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 63.78%. The purchase prices were between $52.68 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 395,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

TMD Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 579,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)

TMD Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

TMD Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

TMD Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

TMD Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

TMD Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.



