IMS Capital Management Buys Facebook Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Broadcom Inc, Sells AbbVie Inc, JPMorgan Chase, CVS Health Corp

Portland, OR, based Investment company IMS Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Broadcom Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, sells AbbVie Inc, JPMorgan Chase, CVS Health Corp, Netflix Inc, Vistra Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IMS Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, IMS Capital Management owns 121 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TXN, AVGO, TSLA, CRM, IRM, F, IJJ, AZO, VIG, MU, CINF, SWK, MCY, DHI, IWR, CSX, NVIV,

TXN, AVGO, TSLA, CRM, IRM, F, IJJ, AZO, VIG, MU, CINF, SWK, MCY, DHI, IWR, CSX, NVIV, Added Positions: FB, AMZN, SPY, GOOG, LVS, MSFT, AMGN, BMY, IJR, NVDA, BA, ADP, BRK.B, GE, MCD, VZ, JNJ, T, PG, BXP, PDCO, PEP, DIS, COST, MRK, GOOGL, ECL, WAFD, NYCBPU.PFD, BAC, ABT, CIK,

FB, AMZN, SPY, GOOG, LVS, MSFT, AMGN, BMY, IJR, NVDA, BA, ADP, BRK.B, GE, MCD, VZ, JNJ, T, PG, BXP, PDCO, PEP, DIS, COST, MRK, GOOGL, ECL, WAFD, NYCBPU.PFD, BAC, ABT, CIK, Reduced Positions: JELD, AAPL, ABBV, JPM, CVS, VST, EXPE, UNH, INTC, SCHW, MO, CVX, PYPL, CME, XOM, CAT, WFC, PFE, LMT, JPST, QCOM, FFTY, NUE, QQQ, NKE, CSCO, SPHD, EIX, XLF, WM, ORCL, FDX, CAH, VTV,

JELD, AAPL, ABBV, JPM, CVS, VST, EXPE, UNH, INTC, SCHW, MO, CVX, PYPL, CME, XOM, CAT, WFC, PFE, LMT, JPST, QCOM, FFTY, NUE, QQQ, NKE, CSCO, SPHD, EIX, XLF, WM, ORCL, FDX, CAH, VTV, Sold Out: NFLX, USB, ADBE, LNC, IBM, GILD, EOG, GIS, AES, BNS, NYCB, APD, CAG, GD, HAS, BGS, GPS, ITW, CL, TROW, UL, CRWD, SHY,

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) - 1,252,555 shares, 21.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,810 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.86% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 24,290 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 98,328 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,470 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.69%

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $185.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 5,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $455.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $719.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $231.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 121.74%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $296.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 7,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3309.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 236.83%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $412.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 45.72%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $58.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 26,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2267.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 60.06%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $255.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.