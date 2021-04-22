Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investme

Valrico, FL, based Investment company Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 129,950 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.90% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,525 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.34% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 53,250 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.04% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 62,375 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 252.40% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 140,275 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 291.83%

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 26,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $49.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 26,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $296.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $100.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 13,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 252.40%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $269.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 62,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 291.83%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 140,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 359.98%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 255,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 94.90%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $146.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 129,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 100.34%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $412.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 44,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 97.04%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $335.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 53,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC sold out a holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.48 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $28.78.