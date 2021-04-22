Forte Capital Llc Buys Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc, DraftKings Inc, Sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Paycom Software Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Investment company Forte Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc, DraftKings Inc, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Colgate-Palmolive Co, sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Paycom Software Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forte Capital Llc . As of 2021Q1, Forte Capital Llc owns 202 stocks with a total value of $646 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VBK, DKNG, CBRE, CAH, GS, KLAC, IEMG, ASML, MAR, RGEN, TCX, PSX, SPSM,

VBK, DKNG, CBRE, CAH, GS, KLAC, IEMG, ASML, MAR, RGEN, TCX, PSX, SPSM, Added Positions: ED, NET, ULTA, VB, TRP, CL, VV, VUG, IWS, PYPL, LULU, JPM, ISRG, MXIM, MASI, ADBE, UPS, GIS, CME, VZ, DLR, ADSK, SPY, AME, SCHM, JNJ, TSLA, ABT, TJX, KMB, J, CWST, INTU, COST, EFA, AMT, GOOG, ABBV, ITOT, T, BX, SCHX, WM, DIS, UNP, TYL, CNI, EW, SPLG, SHW, NVDA, SPGI, MKC, SPMD, HON, XOM, SCHA, VWO, FB, MSCI, TSM, SBUX, MTB, IDXX, GE, FISV, CMCSA, BA,

ED, NET, ULTA, VB, TRP, CL, VV, VUG, IWS, PYPL, LULU, JPM, ISRG, MXIM, MASI, ADBE, UPS, GIS, CME, VZ, DLR, ADSK, SPY, AME, SCHM, JNJ, TSLA, ABT, TJX, KMB, J, CWST, INTU, COST, EFA, AMT, GOOG, ABBV, ITOT, T, BX, SCHX, WM, DIS, UNP, TYL, CNI, EW, SPLG, SHW, NVDA, SPGI, MKC, SPMD, HON, XOM, SCHA, VWO, FB, MSCI, TSM, SBUX, MTB, IDXX, GE, FISV, CMCSA, BA, Reduced Positions: AMZN, RPG, VEA, VTV, MKTX, HD, CERN, PEP, LOW, VMW, CSCO, QQQ, GILD, PM, MRK, ORCL, TXN, CVS, SHOP, SO, PFE, UL, UNH, ROKU, BMY, LANC, ICE, IVV, WELL, LHX, BCE, DUK, CMI, VOO, CVX, ARKK, Z, ADP, NOVT, MMM, FTNT, V, CRM, ROST, BAC, LAMR, INTC, BK, NEE, CTSH, KO, BRKR,

AMZN, RPG, VEA, VTV, MKTX, HD, CERN, PEP, LOW, VMW, CSCO, QQQ, GILD, PM, MRK, ORCL, TXN, CVS, SHOP, SO, PFE, UL, UNH, ROKU, BMY, LANC, ICE, IVV, WELL, LHX, BCE, DUK, CMI, VOO, CVX, ARKK, Z, ADP, NOVT, MMM, FTNT, V, CRM, ROST, BAC, LAMR, INTC, BK, NEE, CTSH, KO, BRKR, Sold Out: IGIB, PAYC, TGT,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 327,904 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 160,559 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,632 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 170,214 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) - 40,009 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $283.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $60.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $330.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $325.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 134.50%. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $78.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $47.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 37,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 43.87%. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $81.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 172.61%. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $192.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 39.18%. The purchase prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $93.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $62.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27.

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.