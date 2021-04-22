Genetron Health to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEIJING, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one meetings at three upcoming investor conferences.



Details related to the management team’s participation are as follows:

Conference: UBS Virtual Healthcare Summit

Location: Virtual

Dates: April 28-29, 2021

Conference: Soochow Securities, “Innovative Medical Device Corporate Summit”

Location: Shanghai

Dates: April 30, 2021

Presentation: Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Yun-Fu Hu will present on April 30, 2021

Conference: CICC Healthcare Industry Forum 2021, “Innovation Drives Growth, Quality Drives Consumption”

Location: Shanghai

Dates: May 18-19, 2021

Presentation: Co-Founder and CEO, Sizhen Wang will present on May 18, 2021

Interested parties may request more information by contacting their sales representatives at UBS, Soochow Securities, and CICC.

Investor Relations Contact

US:

Hoki Luk

Head of Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (408) 891-9255

David Deuchler, CFA

Managing Director | Gilmartin Group

Email: [email protected]



