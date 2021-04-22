>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Superior Industries Named a Finalist for the 2021 Automotive News PACE Awards

April 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:SUP -4.25%


Superior Industries International, Inc. (“Superior”) (NYSE:NYSE:SUP), one of the world’s leading light vehicle aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs and the European aftermarket, was named a finalist for the 2021 Automotive News PACE Awards for its physical vapor deposition (“PVD”) technology, which offers environmentally friendly, highly durable chrome-like finished wheels.



The Automotive News PACE Awards, now in its 27th year, recognizes automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance, and their acceptance around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation.



“We are honored and grateful to be in the final group of global technology leaders that are being considered for the prestigious 2021 Automotive News PACE Awards. It is a testament to the outstanding work of our teams and the innovative, market-leading technologies Superior offers its customers,” said Majdi Abulaban, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior.



The Company’s PVD process provides its customers with numerous technical and commercial benefits when compared to traditional chrome plated finishes. In addition, PVD utilizes a complex coating process that offers an average mass reduction of over 10 lbs. / vehicle, which can help improve vehicle fuel efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions. Superior’s PVD wheels are recyclable.



“We are consistently striving to provide our OEM customers with the highest quality, most innovative wheels in the industry, and our PVD finish is one example of this commitment. It is a proven technology that has already been launched by a leading North American automotive manufacturer. We believe these environmentally friendly, highly durable finishes increase our value-proposition for our customers to deliver on consumer trends. The introduction of PVD finish is a significant step towards our dedication to Superior’s sustainability efforts, which includes reducing the CO2 footprint of our future product lines,” commented Parveen Kakar, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Product Development of Superior.



PACE judges will review the innovations for the award to be presented September 30, 2021, at a ceremony in Detroit.



About Superior Industries



Superior is one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior’s team collaborates with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high-quality products utilizing the latest light weighting and finishing technologies. Superior also maintains leading aftermarket brands ATS®, RIAL®, ALUTEC®, and ANZIO®. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit [url="]www.supind.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422006165/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)