Guardant Health Inc (GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy Sold $11 million of Shares

CEO of Guardant Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Helmy Eltoukhy (insider trades) sold 72,365 shares of GH on 04/21/2021 at an average price of $151.53 a share. The total sale was $11 million.

Guardant Health Inc has a market cap of $15.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $155.710000 with and P/S ratio of 52.99.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,365 shares of GH stock on 04/21/2021 at the average price of $151.53. The price of the stock has increased by 2.76% since.

CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 259,162 shares of GH stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $157.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.2% since.

CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 239,649 shares of GH stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $156.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.2% since.

CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 220,685 shares of GH stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $159.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.27% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Stanley J Meresman sold 4,934 shares of GH stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $153.74. The price of the stock has increased by 1.28% since.

Director Ian T Clark sold 538 shares of GH stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $132.09. The price of the stock has increased by 17.88% since.

