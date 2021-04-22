Cloudflare Inc (NET) CEO & Chair of the Board Matthew Prince Sold $11.6 million of Shares

CEO & Chair of the Board of Cloudflare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew Prince (insider trades) sold 157,152 shares of NET on 04/22/2021 at an average price of $73.9 a share. The total sale was $11.6 million.

Cloudflare Inc has a market cap of $23.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $75.430000 with and P/S ratio of 52.60.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & Chair of the Board, 10% Owner Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of NET stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $71.87. The price of the stock has increased by 4.95% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 20,000 shares of NET stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $74.8. The price of the stock has increased by 0.84% since.

CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 20,000 shares of NET stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $65.19. The price of the stock has increased by 15.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 100,050 shares of NET stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $76.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.91% since.

General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of NET stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $70.74. The price of the stock has increased by 6.63% since.

