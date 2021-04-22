Shockwave Medical Inc (SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sold $746,000 of Shares

CFO of Shockwave Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dan Puckett (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of SWAV on 04/21/2021 at an average price of $149.2 a share. The total sale was $746,000.
Shockwave Medical Inc has a market cap of $5.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $158.310000 with and P/S ratio of 77.84.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Dan Puckett sold 5,000 shares of SWAV stock on 04/21/2021 at the average price of $149.2. The price of the stock has increased by 6.11% since.
- CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of SWAV stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $137.92. The price of the stock has increased by 14.78% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Director Frank T Watkins sold 2,000 shares of SWAV stock on 04/20/2021 at the average price of $138.35. The price of the stock has increased by 14.43% since.
- Chief Commercial Officer Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of SWAV stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $138.57. The price of the stock has increased by 14.25% since.
