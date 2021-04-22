Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Crescent Point Energy Corp, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Sells TFI International Inc, SunOpta Inc, Norbord Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Crescent Point Energy Corp, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Natural Resources, Stantec Inc, sells TFI International Inc, SunOpta Inc, Norbord Inc, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Kinross Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owns 520 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WFG, FSV, LSPD, MAXR, UFI, MODV, OPRX, CYH, SANM, NX, KE, SIGA, LQDT, AMRX, EXFO, IPI, FRTA, PDCE, HMST, JYNT, SCU, CASA, BDSI, CUTR, TTI, IRWD, SIBN, TSQ, HMTV, RFP, CUBI, CVEO, ANF, ACBI, OBNK, PFC, PPBI, AVNT, SAIA, TEX, RBNC, TSE, FLOW, BRKS, FCBC, TGNA, PIPR, SCHN, UCBI, TOWN, CROX, MC, ORGO, REVG, CADE, CHX, CPF, SSP, EXTR, BANC, FUL, HSKA, IPAR, PFS, SAFM, HLIO, UMBF, WDFC, XPEL, FRPT, INSE, GRWG, DNLI, NMRK, LASR, TRTN, VICR, QNST, CSOD, OCFC, PACB, BPMC, INSP, JEF, LB, MOV, A, BDX, COF, F, KEY, RS, TRMB, WAT, WAL, ZBRA, EVR, FAF, BAH, DBX, EAF, ASYS, EWBC, ORLY, PH, BPOP, TECH, DFS, KL, ST, TRGP, ATH, PINS, ZM, HYEM, QUMU, TGA, PTMN, EMLC, ARC, BSET, CVU, CTHR, SCHW, XEC, CGNX, CTSH, CMT, DCP, ETN, CIVB, GPX, GS, GHL, IBCP, MS, NTIC, OSK, BKTI, STRT, SNV, LE70, MOS, ZTS, ANET, ETSY, ASIX, DOW, SPFI, DPST, JETS,
- Added Positions: CPG, TD, CNQ, STN, NTR, BHC, ERF, TECK, CLS, BMO, SMTS, SONO, BNS, CIXX, BXC, MEDP, AVNW, UPWK, FBC, CVLT, MGA, USAK, RCKY, QTRX, NATR, THC, SHOP, MED, CAI, KFRC, BCOV, LMB, WPM, OTEX, TTC, TXN, CMBM, ACN, LOW, AVGO, RY, SGEN, ODFL, AZPN, AMED, SNBR, NXGN, EVC, GOOGL, BAM, D6XV, INOV, DSKE, LCUT, MATX, NKE, BIP, T, SEM, AHCO, ALGN, PYPL, BAC, BMY, SDIV, C, SSNC, BLDR, CSCO, ETH, GILD, WFC, VRTX, UNTY, HALO, HOLX, TMO, HON, PCH, DGX,
- Reduced Positions: TFII, STKL, KGC, GOLD, BTG, AEM, GRP.U, POWI, LAD, SCL, SLF, REZI, OVV, SPWH, CP, BCPC, MFC, NOA, GRBK, NGD, CALX, TU, RCII, ATEN, TUP, PJT, WCN, SJR, WSBF, TITN, ECOM, AGX, VIVO, NNI, STMP, SGC, FTS, ENSG, BOX, EBS, VRTV, CNI, GL, FNV, APPS, CELH, PBA, BCE, FORM, GGG, INTU, NUS, TKR, ABBV, ATKR, CHE, COST, DAR, UCTT, XRX, TGH, AQN, IRDM, WMS, HTH, AMAT, GIB, IIVI, LPX, PWR, TPX, TRI, TRP, PRIM, MTSI, DFIN, MBIN, AGCO, DOX, AAPL, ARCB, ASB, AN, DECK, LLY, ENB, FHI, FFIN, GRMN, GNTX, HPQ, LRCX, MSFT, MPWR, OMI, RCI, SSD, SYKE, TTEC, UTHR, UFPI, WMT, EBAY, AIMC, CENTA, BEP, AOSL, RCM, UI, ACHC, RXN, NOW, QRVO, Z, HOME, YETI, CVET, PNTG, AMJ, AMLP, BKLN, HYD, PGX, SRLN, ABT, AMD, AMT, AMGN, APH, ARW, ADSK, BRK.B, BGFV, CDNS, CRUS, DHR, DE, DCI, ENTG, FICO, CLGX, GIL, GFF, HD, INTC, JNJ, LH, MCD, MCK, MRK, ORCL, PEP, PKI, PFE, PII, PG, PHM, QCOM, RJF, SEIC, SWKS, SNPS, TGT, DLHC, UNH, VZ, WST, MA, JAZZ, V, FTNT, TSLA, HCA, FB, BPY, OMF, SFBS, CTRE, CDK, QSR, BL, AQUA, DELL, ASHR,
- Sold Out: OSB, RBA, PVG, EGO, BB, PFSI, APHA, PRF0, FLGT, ROCK, CWEN.A, RMBS, AMKR, CLCT, CSWI, CTB, GLDD, PRG, MTH, SYX, OOMA, AMRK, WIRE, FN, BJ, EGOV, SAH, TG, FIX, AAWW, UNFI, MHH, TVTX, AEIS, ACLS, DY, HL, SXT, CNDT, MDC, MGLN, MMSI, FIZZ, WCC, PGTI, EVTC, BMCH, SVMK, CBZ, LZB, LXP, LINC, MANT, MRTN, NEOG, GNMK, GDOT, TPH, FPRX, CVLG, EGP, HTLD, LTRX, MYE, AVAV, GLUU, TRNO, WING, PTGX, CBAY, ATVI, JBL, LAZ, MKSI, RBC, TER, SPB, CB, ALL, CACI, CTAS, CCK, DVA, DLTR, FITB, THG, MKTX, MHK, MORN, QGEN, SLGN, VRSK, LPLA, EPAM, ALLE, VIRT, AFG, BIIB, CIEN, AT, RMNI, TQB, VMD, CMCSA, LMT, SPGI, MDT, SBUX, FLNT, CHTR, ALXN, LNT, MO, AON, ATR, ARTNA, AJG, AZN, BA, CNA, CPT, CCJ, CPB, CAJ, CAH, CERN, FIS, CRL, CHL, CHT, CHD, CTXS, KO, CL, CVGI, DTE, DEO, RDY, ECL, ETR, EXPD, NEE, ORAN, FMS, GD, GIS, GSK, EQC, HE, HSY, IDA, IPG, SJM, JKHY, KT, KMB, MDLZ, KR, MMC, MAA, VTRS, NVR, NEU, NVS, NVO, PRGX, PDEX, PSA, RSG, SMTX, SNY, SON, SO, LSI, TRV, SGU, SUI, TYL, UHS, WM, WTM, WYY, WIT, YUM, DAC, LDOS, ESSA, MASI, OCSL, DG, GNRC, LEAF, POST, IQV, AMH, GLPI, TSLX, AY, BABA, HLI, CLBK, MYFW,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 24,955 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%
- Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) - 533,667 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.26%
- West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG) - 362,009 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Celestica Inc (CLS) - 2,947,107 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.45%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 253,010 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 362,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FirstService Corp (FSV)
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in FirstService Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.87 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $145.68. The stock is now traded at around $166.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 61,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD)
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $80.85, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $66.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 122,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 175,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Unifi Inc (UFI)
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Unifi Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.59 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $24.14. The stock is now traded at around $27.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 196,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ModivCare Inc (MODV)
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in ModivCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.38 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $155.72. The stock is now traded at around $145.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG)
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp by 595.47%. The purchase prices were between $2.37 and $4.58, with an estimated average price of $3.52. The stock is now traded at around $3.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 4,544,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 228.77%. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $66.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 343,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 2528.84%. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $29.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 339,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Stantec Inc (STN)
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Stantec Inc by 698.96%. The purchase prices were between $32.09 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $38.48. The stock is now traded at around $46.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 260,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 475.94%. The purchase prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 216,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 9406.67%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 285,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Norbord Inc (OSB)
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.Sold Out: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The sale prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63.Sold Out: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.71.Sold Out: Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO)
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Eldorado Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $10.44 and $14.23, with an estimated average price of $11.84.Sold Out: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $11.25.Sold Out: Aphria Inc (APHA)
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Aphria Inc. The sale prices were between $7.3 and $26.3, with an estimated average price of $16.21.Reduced: TFI International Inc (TFII)
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced to a holding in TFI International Inc by 71.33%. The sale prices were between $51.13 and $80.02, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $78.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.95%. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. still held 160,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: SunOpta Inc (STKL)
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced to a holding in SunOpta Inc by 82.07%. The sale prices were between $11.19 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $14.35. The stock is now traded at around $13.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. still held 303,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 54.43%. The sale prices were between $6.19 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. still held 1,359,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 82.9%. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. still held 93,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: B2Gold Corp (BTG)
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced to a holding in B2Gold Corp by 99.57%. The sale prices were between $4.22 and $6.02, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $5.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. still held 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 88.69%. The sale prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $66.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. still held 11,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.
