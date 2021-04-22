Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp

Colorado Springs, CO, based Investment company Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vontier Corp, Xcel Energy Inc, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $377 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VCSH, SCHP, VNT, XEL, MDT, RDS.A,

VCSH, SCHP, VNT, XEL, MDT, RDS.A, Added Positions: HD, MRK, V, PEP, MKC, PG, T, CVX, CAT, MCD, TGT, IJR, VEA, VWO,

HD, MRK, V, PEP, MKC, PG, T, CVX, CAT, MCD, TGT, IJR, VEA, VWO, Reduced Positions: RTX, OTIS, AAPL, DE, NKE, DHR, EFA, EEM, AAXJ, XOM, JPM, WFC,

RTX, OTIS, AAPL, DE, NKE, DHR, EFA, EEM, AAXJ, XOM, JPM, WFC, Sold Out: CARR, COST,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 190,876 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,688 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 72,660 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 116,864 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 52,147 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 107,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $71.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $129.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $37.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 49.31%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $321.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 20,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.