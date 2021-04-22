>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp

April 22, 2021 | About: HD -1.38% VCSH +0.01% SCHP +0.13% VNT +2.39% XEL -0.28% MDT -0.31% RDS.A -2.25% CARR +0.07% COST -0.76%

Colorado Springs, CO, based Investment company Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vontier Corp, Xcel Energy Inc, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $377 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ramsay%2C+stattman%2C+vela+%26+price%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 190,876 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,688 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 72,660 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  4. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 116,864 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 52,147 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 107,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $71.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $129.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $37.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 49.31%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $321.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 20,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)