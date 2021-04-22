>
The Eastern Company Announces Timing of Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Investor Webcast

April 22, 2021 | About: NAS:EML -1.48%

NAUGATUCK, CT / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving industrial markets, will conduct its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Immediately following, August Vlak, President and CEO, will host an investor webcast. Mr. Vlak will discuss Eastern's core businesses, including Big 3 Precision, Eberhard and Velvac, as well as outline how these businesses are capitalizing on the transformational changes in many of their markets, as a result of digitization, automation, and more. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be made available.

What: The Eastern Company 2021 Annual Virtual Meeting and Investor Webcast

When: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Webcast: Participants can join via the web at: https://agm.issuerdirect.com/eml

Dial-in Number: Participants can also join by phone at 888-506-0062 (toll free in US & Canada) or 973-528-0011 (International). Please use conference entry code: 904782

About Eastern
The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to industrial markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates across two reporting segments - Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products - from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts
The Eastern Company
August Vlak or John L. Sullivan III
203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641865/The-Eastern-Company-Announces-Timing-of-Virtual-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders-and-Investor-Webcast

img.ashx?id=641865

