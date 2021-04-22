Cloud DX Announces Intention to Participate in the Government of Canada's Expansion of Virtual Care

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSX.V:CDX), a leading Canadian provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions, announced its support and intention to participate in offering its award-winning remote patient monitoring platform, the Cloud DX Connected Health Kit to provincial and territory healthcare providers as part of the Government of Canada's newly signed bilateral agreement to enhance provincial virtual care services, including $46M in funding flowing to the Province of Ontario. Remote patient monitoring is identified as one of five priority areas for immediate action.

"With the COVID-19 third wave upon us, there is heightened urgency to act swiftly and decisively to bring virtual care services to every Canadian. Now is the time for the private and public sector to come together like never before to ensure people across this country have continued access to the health care services they need virtually during this time of great uncertainty. With a fully commercialized, Health Canada compliant, made-in-Canada solution at the ready, Cloud DX is standing by to bring our easy to use, easy to adopt remote patient monitoring solution to healthcare providers across this country. Connected Health is already in use from coast-to-coast, including for COVID-19 patients, and our message to hospital administrators, doctors, and other care providers is this: we are ready to assist and can have you and your patients up and running very quickly," says Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX

Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare's future, Cloud DX is making healthcare better for everyone. The company's Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable ageing in place and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care. Providers partnering with Cloud DX achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization/re-hospitalization and reduce the costs of healthcare delivery through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist and one of Canada's 10 most prominent Telehealth providers.

