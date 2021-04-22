Independent Bank Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Independent Bank Corp. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – INDB

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB) and Meridian Bancorp, Inc. is fair to Independent Bank shareholders. Meridian Bancorp shareholders are expected to receive Independent Bank stock in connection with the merger.
Halper Sadeh encourages Independent Bank shareholders to [url="]%3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E[/url] or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].
The investigation concerns whether Independent Bank and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Independent Bank shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Independent Bank shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.
