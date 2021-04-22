Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Merit Medical Systems, Clover Health, and Zoom on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. ( MMSI), Clover Health Investments Corp. ( CLOV), and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ( ZM) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



Merit Medical Systems, Inc. ( MMSI)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. following news that the Shareholder Class Action against Merit Medical has survived the motions to dismiss in the pending securities class action and may face damages.

According to the securities class action complaint, during the class period defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information concerning Merit’s business and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (a) the integrations of Cianna and Vascular Insights, including their products, sales people, and R&D facilities, had caused operational disruptions and reduced sales and were months behind schedule; (b) sales of acquired company products had slowed substantially due to pre-acquisition pipeline fill, in particular for Vascular Insights products which, as late as July 2019, had zero orders during fiscal 2019; and (c) in light of the foregoing, the Company’s reported financial guidance for fiscal 2019 and 2020 was made without a reasonable basis. As a result of defendants’ material misrepresentations and omissions, Merit stock traded at artificially inflated prices of more than $62 per share. On March 29, 2021, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter denied defendants’ motions to dismiss plaintiffs’ claims, finding that plaintiffs had plausibly alleged securities fraud claims.

Clover Health Investments Corp. ( CLOV)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Clover Health Investments Corp. following a class action complaint that was filed against Clover on February 5, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Clover was the recipient of a Civil Investigative Demand from the DOJ; (ii) much of Clover’s sales are driven by a major related party deal that Clover not only failed to disclose but took active steps to conceal; (iii) Clover’s subsidiary Seek Insurance failed to disclose its relationship with Clover and misled consumers as to its purported independence; (iv) Clover’s software was in fact rudimentary; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ( ZM)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Zoom on April 7, 2020.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zoom had inadequate data privacy and security measures; (ii) contrary to Zoom’s assertions, the Company’s video communications service was not end-to-end encrypted; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, users of Zoom’s communications services were at an increased risk of having their personal information accessed by unauthorized parties, including Facebook; (iv) usage of the Company’s video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when the foregoing facts came to light; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

