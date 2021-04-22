Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan Sold $30.8 million of Shares

CEO of Zoom Video Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric S. Yuan (insider trades) sold 96,154 shares of ZM on 04/21/2021 at an average price of $319.9 a share. The total sale was $30.8 million.

Zoom Video Communications Inc has a market cap of $96.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $328.320000 with a P/E ratio of 145.91 and P/S ratio of 36.94.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of ZM stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $323.75. The price of the stock has increased by 1.41% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of ZM stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $326.18. The price of the stock has increased by 0.66% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of ZM stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $323.9. The price of the stock has increased by 1.36% since.

Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of ZM stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $323.5. The price of the stock has increased by 1.49% since.

COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of ZM stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $320.05. The price of the stock has increased by 2.58% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of ZM stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $323.68. The price of the stock has increased by 1.43% since.

