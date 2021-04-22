Snowflake Inc (SNOW) CEO and Chairman Frank Slootman Sold $7.1 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Snowflake Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frank Slootman (insider trades) sold 31,546 shares of SNOW on 04/20/2021 at an average price of $224.78 a share. The total sale was $7.1 million.

Snowflake Inc has a market cap of $66.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $231.440000 with and P/S ratio of 116.44.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of SNOW stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $229.07. The price of the stock has increased by 1.03% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of SNOW stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $234.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President of Products Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of SNOW stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $228.97. The price of the stock has increased by 1.08% since.

Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of SNOW stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $237.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.67% since.

President of Products Benoit Dageville sold 28,506 shares of SNOW stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $232.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.52% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of SNOW stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $235.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.74% since.

Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of SNOW stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $230.55. The price of the stock has increased by 0.39% since.

