Service Properties Trust Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Service Properties Trust (NAS:SVC, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $11.92 per share and the market cap of $2 billion, Service Properties Trust stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for Service Properties Trust is shown in the chart below.

Because Service Properties Trust is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Service Properties Trust has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, which is worse than 89% of the companies in REITs industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Service Properties Trust at 2 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Service Properties Trust is poor. This is the debt and cash of Service Properties Trust over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Service Properties Trust has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.3 billion and loss of $1.89 a share. Its operating margin is 0.20%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of Service Properties Trust is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Service Properties Trust over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Service Properties Trust's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the bottom 10% of the companies in REITs industry. Service Properties Trust's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -12.6%, which ranks worse than 71% of the companies in REITs industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Service Properties Trust's ROIC is 0.03 while its WACC came in at 8.15.

In short, Service Properties Trust (NAS:SVC, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 71% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Service Properties Trust stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

