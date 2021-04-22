The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) President and CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sold $5.7 million of Shares

President and CEO of The Trade Desk Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey Terry Green (insider trades) sold 8,006 shares of TTD on 04/19/2021 at an average price of $714.28 a share. The total sale was $5.7 million.

The Trade Desk Inc provides technology platform for ad buyers. It provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams. The Trade Desk Inc has a market cap of $33.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $700.230000 with a P/E ratio of 142.62 and P/S ratio of 41.18. The Trade Desk Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 23.90% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,006 shares of TTD stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $714.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.97% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of TTD stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $676.67. The price of the stock has increased by 3.48% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 13,123 shares of TTD stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $677.66. The price of the stock has increased by 3.33% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of TTD stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $700.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.01% since.

CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of TTD stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $675. The price of the stock has increased by 3.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TTD, click here