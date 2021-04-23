Verisign Inc (VRSN) Exec. Chairman & CEO D James Bidzos Sold $1.3 million of Shares

Exec. Chairman & CEO of Verisign Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) D James Bidzos (insider trades) sold 6,000 shares of VRSN on 04/21/2021 at an average price of $210.72 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

VeriSign Inc is a part of the internet content industry. It provides domain name registry and internet security for websites and enterprises around the world. Verisign Inc has a market cap of $23.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $212.370000 with a P/E ratio of 30.12 and P/S ratio of 19.35. Verisign Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 15.30% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Verisign Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Exec. Chairman & CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VRSN stock on 04/21/2021 at the average price of $210.72. The price of the stock has increased by 0.78% since.

Exec. Chairman & CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of VRSN stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $203.69. The price of the stock has increased by 4.26% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary Thomas C Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VRSN stock on 04/21/2021 at the average price of $208.87. The price of the stock has increased by 1.68% since.

EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary Thomas C Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VRSN stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $204.86. The price of the stock has increased by 3.67% since.

EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary Thomas C Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VRSN stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $200. The price of the stock has increased by 6.19% since.

