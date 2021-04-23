>
DiÃ¶s Fastigheter's Interim Report Jan-Mar 2021

April 23, 2021 | About: OSTO:DIOS +2.74%

PR Newswire

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, April 23, 2021

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Property management income improved by 1 per cent through higher rental income and lower net financial items. The unrealised changes in value amounted to SEK 418 million, which corresponds to 1.6 per cent of the property value, driven by a positive rent development and by a strong market.

  • Income increase was 1 per cent and totals SEK 483 million (478)
  • Property management income increase was 1 per cent and totals SEK 231 million (229)
  • Unrealized changes in property values amounted to SEK 418 million (10) and for derivatives to SEK 9 million (1)
  • Profit after tax was SEK 522 million (189)
  • Earnings per share were SEK 3.86 (1.42)

− I claim that we are working in the hottest market in Sweden. Our unique position will provide many opportunities for new business in our segments and areas. This provides even greater opportunities for further value creation and growth and I see a very bright future for both our cities and for Diös, says Knut Rost, CEO.

CONTACT:

Knut Rost, CEO Diös Fastigheter

Phone: +46 (0)10-470 95 01

E-mail: [email protected]

Rolf Larsson, CFO Diös Fastigheter

Phone: +46 (0)10- 470 95 03

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Diös Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on 23 April 2021.

