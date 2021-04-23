>
Accenture Plc (ACN) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet Sold $623,598 of Shares

April 23, 2021 | About: ACN -0.19%

CEO of Accenture Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Julie Spellman Sweet (insider trades) sold 2,167 shares of ACN on 04/20/2021 at an average price of $287.77 a share. The total sale was $623,598.

Accenture PLC is a professional service company. It provides consulting, technology and outsourcing services to Communications, Media and Technology, Financial services, Health and Public service, Products and Resources segments. Accenture Plc has a market cap of $184.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $290.160000 with a P/E ratio of 34.38 and P/S ratio of 4.09. The dividend yield of Accenture Plc stocks is 1.19%. Accenture Plc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Accenture Plc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of ACN stock on 04/20/2021 at the average price of $287.77. The price of the stock has increased by 0.83% since.
  • CEO-Growth Markets Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of ACN stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $286.33. The price of the stock has increased by 1.34% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • General Counsel/Corp Secretary Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of ACN stock on 04/20/2021 at the average price of $287.78. The price of the stock has increased by 0.83% since.
  • COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of ACN stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $280. The price of the stock has increased by 3.63% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ACN, click here

.

Comments

