Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) EVP Chief Technology Officer Robert D Mills Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP Chief Technology Officer of Tractor Supply Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert D Mills (insider trades) sold 5,892 shares of TSCO on 04/20/2021 at an average price of $185 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Tractor Supply Co is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. It is engaged in supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Co has a market cap of $21.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $188.110000 with a P/E ratio of 29.47 and P/S ratio of 2.08. The dividend yield of Tractor Supply Co stocks is 0.90%. Tractor Supply Co had an annual average EBITDA growth of 14.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Tractor Supply Co the business predictability rank of 5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

