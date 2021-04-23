Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO) President and CEO Ramin Sayar Sold $1.2 million of Shares

President and CEO of Sumo Logic Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ramin Sayar (insider trades) sold 64,600 shares of SUMO on 04/20/2021 at an average price of $18.03 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Sumo Logic Inc has a market cap of $1.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $19.130000 with and P/S ratio of 7.54.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of SUMO stock on 04/20/2021 at the average price of $18.03. The price of the stock has increased by 6.1% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Sydney Carey sold 10,500 shares of SUMO stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $19.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.47% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of SUMO stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $18.03. The price of the stock has increased by 6.1% since.

Director Christian Beedgen sold 50,000 shares of SUMO stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $18.53. The price of the stock has increased by 3.24% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SUMO, click here