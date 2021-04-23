>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO) President and CEO Ramin Sayar Sold $1.2 million of Shares

April 23, 2021 | About: SUMO +2.03%

President and CEO of Sumo Logic Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ramin Sayar (insider trades) sold 64,600 shares of SUMO on 04/20/2021 at an average price of $18.03 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Sumo Logic Inc has a market cap of $1.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $19.130000 with and P/S ratio of 7.54.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of SUMO stock on 04/20/2021 at the average price of $18.03. The price of the stock has increased by 6.1% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Sydney Carey sold 10,500 shares of SUMO stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $19.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.47% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of SUMO stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $18.03. The price of the stock has increased by 6.1% since.
  • Director Christian Beedgen sold 50,000 shares of SUMO stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $18.53. The price of the stock has increased by 3.24% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SUMO, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)