InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) publishes Annual Report for 2020

STOCKHOLM, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today publishes the Annual Report for 2020. The Annual Report is attached as a PDF and is available on the company's website, https://www.indexpharma.com/en/financial-reports-and-presentations/.

The printed Annual Report is mailed to shareholders and other stakeholders who specifically request it. Send request to [email protected], or by mail to InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ), Berzelius väg 13, 171 65 Solna, Sweden.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The Company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis – a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in the treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The Company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB with email address [email protected] and phone number +46 8 121 576 90 is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

