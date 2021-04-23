>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) publishes Annual Report for 2020

April 23, 2021 | About: OSTO:INDEX -1.09%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, April 23, 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today publishes the Annual Report for 2020. The Annual Report is attached as a PDF and is available on the company's website, https://www.indexpharma.com/en/financial-reports-and-presentations/.

The printed Annual Report is mailed to shareholders and other stakeholders who specifically request it. Send request to [email protected], or by mail to InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ), Berzelius väg 13, 171 65 Solna, Sweden.

For more information:
Peter Zerhouni, CEO
Phone: +46 8 122 038 50
E-mail: [email protected]

Publication
The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 08:00 CET on April 23, 2021.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The Company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis – a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in the treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The Company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB with email address [email protected] and phone number +46 8 121 576 90 is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/index-pharmaceuticals/r/index-pharmaceuticals-holding-ab--publ--publishes-annual-report-for-2020,c3331721

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9612/3331721/1406041.pdf

InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB Annual Report 2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/9612/3331721/ac2221507e903aa0.pdf

PR InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB publishes Annual Report for 2020

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/index-pharmaceuticals-holding-ab-publ-publishes-annual-report-for-2020-301275707.html

SOURCE Index Pharmaceuticals


