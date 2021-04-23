Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $55.16 per share and the market cap of $7.2 billion, Rexford Industrial Realty stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Rexford Industrial Realty is shown in the chart below.

Because Rexford Industrial Realty is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 6.6% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Rexford Industrial Realty has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.15, which which ranks better than 71% of the companies in REITs industry. The overall financial strength of Rexford Industrial Realty is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Rexford Industrial Realty is fair. This is the debt and cash of Rexford Industrial Realty over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Rexford Industrial Realty has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $329.8 million and earnings of $0.5 a share. Its operating margin is 29.72%, which ranks worse than 69% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Rexford Industrial Realty at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Rexford Industrial Realty over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Rexford Industrial Realty is 6.6%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 1.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Rexford Industrial Realty's ROIC is 2.49 while its WACC came in at 4.69. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Rexford Industrial Realty is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Rexford Industrial Realty stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

