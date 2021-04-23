Quantum-Si Announces Appointment of Claudia Napal Drayton as Chief Financial Officer

[url="]Quantum-Si+Incorporated[/url], a pioneer in next-generation semiconductor chip-based proteomics, announced today the appointment of Claudia Napal Drayton as Chief Financial Officer.
“Claudia joins Quantum-Si at a period of growth in anticipation of our planned merger with HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. and oversubscribed $425 million PIPE financing to pioneer an end-to-end proteomics solution,” said John Stark, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si. “Claudia’s tenure in senior and executive financial leadership positions within public companies along with her stellar record of driving near- and long-term financial growth will be critical as we prepare for our entry into the public markets. We welcome Claudia to the team.”
Ms. Drayton brings over 20 years of experience as an accomplished finance leader across public equity markets, mergers and acquisitions, and planning and forecasting. Prior to joining Quantum-Si, she served as Chief Financial Officer at CHF Solutions, where she led its transition from a research and development company to a commercial-stage entity. She also held multiple roles of increasing seniority at Medtronic, most recently as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Finance Director for Medtronic’s Integrated Health Solutions Business, where she was responsible for profitability management, acquisition integration, merger and acquisitions, planning and forecasting, management reporting and business model innovation. Ms. Drayton holds a Master of Business Administration from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
“I’m excited to join the leadership team at Quantum-Si to apply my experience leading financial strategy and execution at public life science companies as the company prepares to enter the public markets,” said Ms. Drayton. “I look forward to contributing to Quantum-Si’s mission to lead a new wave of innovation in life sciences by helping scientists and clinicians understand biology and disease, better, faster and more accurately using the power of proteomics.”
"Our management team previously worked with me to launch next generation DNA sequencing, and at Quantum-Si we are leveraging next-generation protein sequencing to transform how we study and ultimately diagnose disease," said Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, Founder of Quantum-Si. "I look forward to working with Claudia who we believe has the financial skills needed to shepherd us on our mission to launch the first semiconductor chip designed to analyze the molecules of life, and create long-term value for our future customers and our shareholders."
About Quantum-Si
Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2013, Quantum-Si is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The company’s suite of technologies are powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single-molecule next-generation protein sequencing, and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing.
