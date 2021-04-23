Phase V Drill Program Concluded with Best Assay Results to Date

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce the results from core hole CVZ-68 are the final assay results from Noram Ventures' Phase V drilling program. The hole provided what is believed to be the best assay results for the Zeus property to date. It contained 398 feet (121.0 m) from 109-506 feet (33.2-154.2 m) at an average grade of 1018 ppm Li. This interval included 250 ft (76.2 m) from 216-466 ft (65.8-142.0 m) with an average of 1151 ppm Li.

Figure 1a) Strip Log of CVZ-68 outlining the various claystone types encountered at depth from the surface to 506 ft (154.2 m)

1b) Zeus Property map showing a) location of current Indicated and Inferred resources at >900ppm Li cut-off; b) location of drill sites completed for the Phase V 2020/2021 program

CVZ-68 was drilled to a total depth of 506 ft (154.2 m). It passed through 125 ft (38.1 m) of alluvial gravel before entering the Tertiary Esmeralda Formation. It then drilled through the following rock types:

125-164 ft (38.1-50.0 m) - Brown Sandy Mudstone

164-188 ft (50.0-57.3 m) - Tan Claystone

188-256 ft (57.3-78.0 m) - Blue Claystone

256-386 ft (78.0-117.7 m) - Mixed Black and Blue Claystone

386-414 ft (117.7-126.2 m) - Blue Claystone

414-494 ft (126.2-150.6 m) - Olive Claystone

494-506 ft (150.6-154.2 m) - Mixed Brown and Olive Claystone

"This was a phenomenal hole and a fitting end to our very successful Phase V drilling program. An updated NI 43-101 compliant resource calculation which adds in the Phase IV and V drill holes is being prepared and should be available during the next few weeks." states Brad Peek, MSc, CPG, and Qualified Person under NI 43-101 guidelines with regard to Noram Ventures' Zeus lithium clay deposit.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCQB: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project has a current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resources, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resources (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE".

Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

