Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) Chairman, President & CEO Steven H Collis Sold $1.5 million of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Amerisourcebergen Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven H Collis (insider trades) sold 12,784 shares of ABC on 04/20/2021 at an average price of $120.07 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

AmerisourceBergen Corp is a pharmaceutical services company. It provides drug distribution and related healthcare services and solutions to pharmacy, physician, and manufacturer customers based in the United States and Canada. Amerisourcebergen Corp has a market cap of $24.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $120.890000 with and P/S ratio of 0.13. The dividend yield of Amerisourcebergen Corp stocks is 1.41%.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO Steven H Collis sold 20,914 shares of ABC stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $116.96. The price of the stock has increased by 3.36% since.

