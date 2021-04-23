Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake Sold $4.4 million of Shares

CEO of Stitch Fix Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Katrina Lake (insider trades) sold 100,077 shares of SFIX on 04/22/2021 at an average price of $43.51 a share. The total sale was $4.4 million.
Stitch Fix Inc offers personal style service for men and women. It offers women's, petite, maternity, men's, plus apparel, as well as shoes and accessories. Stitch Fix Inc has a market cap of $4.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.900000 with and P/S ratio of 2.54.
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO, 10% Owner Katrina Lake sold 100,077 shares of SFIX stock on 04/22/2021 at the average price of $43.51. The price of the stock has increased by 0.9% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of SFIX stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $45.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.17% since.
- Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of SFIX stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $48.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.86% since.
