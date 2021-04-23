>
Articles 

U.s. Bancorp (USB) Senior EVP & Chief Credit Off Mark G. Runkel Sold $2 million of Shares

April 23, 2021 | About: USB -1.46%

Senior EVP & Chief Credit Off of U.s. Bancorp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark G. Runkel (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of USB on 04/21/2021 at an average price of $56.9 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

US Bancorp is a multi-state financial holding company. It offers financial services such as lending and depository service, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management services. U.s. Bancorp has a market cap of $84.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.160000 with a P/E ratio of 14.78 and P/S ratio of 3.68. The dividend yield of U.s. Bancorp stocks is 3.00%. GuruFocus rated U.s. Bancorp the business predictability rank of 4-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Vice Chair Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of USB stock on 04/21/2021 at the average price of $56.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.
  • Senior EVP & Chief Credit Off Mark G. Runkel sold 35,000 shares of USB stock on 04/21/2021 at the average price of $56.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.3% since.

For the complete insider trading history of USB, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Comments

