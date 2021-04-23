>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Gorman-Rupp Announces Scott A. King Elected as New Director

April 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:GRC -0.15%

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) announced today that at the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of The Gorman-Rupp Company held on April 22, 2021, Scott A. King was elected to the Board of Directors.

Mr. King, age 46, is President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. King was elected President on January 1, 2021 and retained his role as Chief Operating Officer after previously serving as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since April 2019. Mr. King has been with the Company since 2004 and has held various operational leadership roles during this time. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. King served in various capacities with Fortune 500 diversified industrial manufacturers.

Jeffrey S. Gorman, Chairman and CEO commented, “We are delighted that Mr. King is joining our Board. He joins as a Director with a valued background and deep knowledge of the pump industry and the Company’s products, customers, and competitors that will add important insight to our Board.”

About The Gorman-Rupp Company

Founded in 1933, The Gorman-Rupp Company is a leading designer, manufacturer and international marketer of pumps and pump systems for use in diverse water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), military and other liquid-handling applications.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005055/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)