>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Daseke to Participate in the Burkenroad Reports Virtual Investment Conference on April 23rd

April 23, 2021 | About: DSKE +2.23%

ADDISON, Texas, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. ( DSKE) (“Daseke” or the “Company”), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, today announced that senior management will participate in the Burkenroad Reports Virtual Investment Conference, which is being held on Friday, April 23, 2021. Jason Bates, Daseke’s Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at 10:00 AM CDT. Investors may register to listen to the live webcast at www.burkenroad.org. In addition, Daseke will provide a link to a replay of the live webcast on the company’s investor relations website.

Burkenroad Reports, which started in 1993 at Tulane University's A. B. Freeman School of Business, is the nation’s first university-sponsored securities analysis program. More information on the program and conference can be found at www.burkenroad.org.

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world’s most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of approximately 5,000 tractors and 11,500 flatbed and specialized trailers, and a million-plus square feet of industrial warehousing space. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

Investor Relations:

Alpha IR Group
Joseph Caminiti or Ashley Gruenberg
312-445-2870
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIyMjQ2MSM0MTM1OTE5IzIwMjU4NzY=
39549faf-6757-4c4e-a277-0a82309558e5

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)