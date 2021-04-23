>
Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on April 30, 2021

April 23, 2021 | About: TSX:QSR +0.91% NYSE:QSR +0.86%

PR Newswire

TORONTO, April 23, 2021

TORONTO, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, April 30, 2021 and will host an investor conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.)

The earnings call will be webcast on the company's investor relations website http://investor.rbi.com and a replay will be available for 30 days following the release. Investors may also access the conference call via the following dial-in numbers: (877) 317-6711 for U.S. callers, (866) 450-4696 for Canadian callers, and (412) 317-5475 for callers from other countries.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $31 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands - TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/restaurant-brands-international-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2021-results-on-april-30-2021-301275451.html

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.


