Daimler AG: Management Board appointments for Truck CEO Daum and Chief Financial Officer Wilhelm extended

STUTTGART, Germany, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supervisory Board of Daimler AG at its meeting on April 23, 2021 extended the appointments of management board members Martin Daum and Harald Wilhelm.

The appointments of Martin Daum (61), as member of the board of management for Daimler AG and Chief Executive of Daimler Truck AG, were extended until 2025.

Martin Daum has been a member of the Daimler AG management board since 2017 after serving as President and CEO of Daimler Trucks North America. Following the planned spin-off of a majority stake in Daimler Truck AG, Martin Daum plans to leave the management board of Daimler AG and to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer at stock market listed Daimler Truck company. The spin-off is subject to shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting of Daimler AG in autumn 2021.

The appointment of Harald Wilhelm (55), management board member of Daimler AG, and responsible for Finance, Controlling and Daimler Mobility, was extended until 2027.

Harald Wilhelm has been a management board member since 2019 and was previously Chief Financial Officer of the Airbus Group. Harald Wilhelm's appointment as management board member responsible for Finance and Controlling at Mercedes-Benz AG was also extended.

"Martin Daum and Harald Wilhelm have done excellent work in the past years," said Supervisory Board Chairman Bernd Pischetsrieder. "We are convinced that they will continue their good work to enable the transformation of Daimler AG into two separate, successful, stock market listed companies."

Furthermore, Joe Kaeser was yesterday appointed to the supervisory board of Daimler Truck AG. It is envisaged that he will be proposed as the candidate for chairman of the supervisory board of the stock market listed Daimler Truck company.

Daimler at a Glance

Daimler AG is one of the world's most successful automotive companies. With its Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks & Buses and Daimler Mobility divisions, the Group is one of the leading global suppliers of premium and luxury cars and one of the world's largest manufacturers of commercial vehicles. Daimler Mobility offers financing, leasing, fleet management, investments and insurance brokerage, as well as innovative mobility services. The company founders, Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz, made history by inventing the automobile in 1886. As a pioneer of automotive engineering, Daimler sees shaping the future of mobility in a safe and sustainable way as both a motivation and obligation. The company's focus therefore remains on innovative and green technologies as well as on safe and superior vehicles that both captivate and inspire. Daimler continues to invest systematically in the development of efficient powertrains – from high-tech combustion engines and hybrid vehicles to all-electric powertrains with battery or fuel cell – with the goal of making locally emission-free driving possible in the long term. The company's efforts are also focused on the intelligent connectivity of its vehicles, autonomous driving and new mobility concepts as Daimler regards it as its aspiration and obligation to live up to its responsibility to society and the environment. Daimler sells its vehicles and services in nearly every country of the world and has production facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. In addition to Mercedes-Benz, the world's most valuable luxury automotive brand (source: Interbrand study, 20 Oct. 2020), and Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-EQ and Mercedes me, its brand portfolio also includes commercial vehicle brands Mercedes-Benz Trucks Freightliner, Western Star, BharatBenz, FUSO, Setra and Thomas Built Buses as well as the brands of Daimler Mobility: Mercedes-Benz Bank, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, Daimler Truck Financial and Athlon. The company is listed on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges (ticker symbol DAI). In 2020, the Group had a workforce of around 288,500 and sold 2.8 million vehicles. Group revenues amounted to €154.3 billion and Group EBIT to €6.6 billion.

