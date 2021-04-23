>
Tencent Music Entertainment Group to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 17, 2021 Eastern Time

April 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:TME +2.93%

PR Newswire

SHENZHEN, China, April 23, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("Tencent Music", "TME", or the "Company") (NYSE: TME), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after the U.S. market closes on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Tencent Music's management will hold a conference call on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Mainland China Toll Free:

400-120-6115

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963-976

Access Code:

6514753

The replay will be accessible through May 24, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Access Code:

10154625

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tencentmusic.com/.

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. Tencent Music's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. Tencent Music's platform comprises online music, online audio, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Tencent Music Entertainment Group
[email protected]
+86 (755) 8601-3388 ext. 883606

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tencent-music-entertainment-group-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-may-17-2021-eastern-time-301275753.html

SOURCE Tencent Music Entertainment Group


